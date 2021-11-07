El Paso Museum of Art to exhibit 1990s high fashion in “Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Museum of Art invites the public to experience the 1990s world of high fashion with a new exhibition, “Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday”.

Located in the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Gallery and organized by the McNay Art Museum, the exhibition is set to feature major fashion houses including Dior and Givenchy, and iconic designers of the era including Gianni Versace, Todd Oldham, Oscar de la Renta, and early Alexander McQueen.

In addition to apparel, the exhibition includes video components that speak to digital technology during the early days of the internet era when video became a form of artistic expression, city officials said.

“With the constantly blurring boundaries between art, fashion, commerce, and collection, we are thrilled to be presenting EPMA’s first fashion exhibition. Art Museums around the world are increasingly exploring fashion through the lens of artistic study. ‘Fashion Nirvana’ will provide visitors an opportunity to engage with incredible examples of both haute couture and ready-to-wear garments by some of the most iconic designers of the last 50 years.” Ben Fyffe, Cultural Affairs and Recreation managing director

The exhibition will open with a preview reception at 5 pm, November 12 and will run until March 12, 2022.

The exhibit also offers the following free, family-friendly events:

Guided exhbition tours: 4:30 pm, November 18-19

Family day inspired by exhibition: 12 pm, November 20

Art workshops: 12 pm, January 22 and January 29

Art and fashion lectures: 5:30 pm, February 10 and February 24

Exhibition closing reception and fashion show: 5 pm, March 10

“Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday” is co-organized by the McNay Art Museum in San Antonio, Texas, and the Texas Fashion Collection at the University of North Texas in Denton. Curators include Kate Carey, Head of Education; Jackie Edwards, former assistant curator; and Lauren Thompson, assistant curator; with assistance by Alexis T. Meldrum, 2019-2020 Semmes Foundation intern in museum studies.

