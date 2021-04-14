El Paso Museum of Art opens with abstract art

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Museum of Art is now open with a new exhibit featuring abstract art.

Interim Director Dr. Vladimir Von Tsurikov visited KTSM 9 News studios to explain what to expect when you visit the museum and what the new exhibit titled “Cercle et Carré and the International Spirit of Abstract Art.”

Visiting the museum is free to all. It reopened with new safety protocols, which include operating at 50-percent capacity and requiring masks. There is also a limited schedule. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays.

Virtual visits are still being offered for those who feel more comfortable staying home but still enjoying the artwork.

The new exhibit can be viewed through Aug. 15. It includes works by famous artists Wassily Kandinksy, Sonia Delaunay and Taueber-Arp.

“It is a rare opportunity for the community of El Paso to experience an exhibition on the artist collective Cercle et Cerré,” said Dr. Vladimir von Tsurikov.

For more information, call the El Paso Museum of Art at (915) 212-0300 or visit epma.art.

