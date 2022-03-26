The City’s El Paso Museum of Art invites the public to visit the new exhibition, Luces y Sombras: Images of Mexico, opening Thursday, April 7.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the City’s El Paso Museum of Art are inviting the public to visit the new exhibition, Luces y Sombras: Images of Mexico, opening Thursday, April 7.

The new exhibition features more than 100 photographs from the Bank of America collection, dating from the 1920s to present day. The collection explores a timeline of Mexico’s modern history, including the last century of indigenous roots that reflect the survival of community traditions and the reality of social marginalization.

Here in El Paso, we owe much of our rich cultural history to connections with our southern neighbors in Mexico. Our upcoming exhibition, Luces y Sombras: Images of Mexico, celebrates the collaboration of cultures and an appreciation of art, which knows no borders. Through this exhibition, made possible by Bank of America’s Art in Our Communities, which lends exhibitions at no cost to museums and nonprofits, we hope to illuminate diverse cultural traditions and broaden access to the arts. Kristi Marcum, Bank of America El Paso President

The exhibition has been loaned through the Bank of America Art in our Communities® program, which was established in 2009 in order to share the company’s art collection with the widest possible audience. Since then, more than 140 exhibitions have been loaned through this one-of-a-kind program.

“We are excited to have these photos on loan from Bank of America,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe. “Our deep roots in the Mexican Culture will be reflected in the photographs on view in the exhibit.”

The exhibition is free and open to the public and will be on display through August 17, 2022. For more information on the exhibition and programming, visit the El Paso Museum of Art at www.epma.art.

The family-friendly exhibition includes the following events:

Art Lecture: 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14

Family Day: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23

Photography Workshop: Noon Friday, August 5

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.