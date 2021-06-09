El Paso Museum of Archaeology scheduled to reopen

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Museum of Archaeology is scheduled to reopen on June 24. The museum is located on 4301 Transmountain Drive.

The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department made the announcement also mentioning that the reopening of the museum comes under advisement from the Department of Public Health and Office of Emergency Management and part of the continued reactivation of City services.

“The re-opening of the Museum of Archaeology along with the opening of the Camp Cohen Water Park are great illustrators of our commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Northeast El Paso and for all El Pasoans,” said Cultural Affairs and Recreation Managing Director Ben Fyffe.

The Museum of Archaeology will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, in alignment with the days of operation for the Museum of Art and the Museum of History.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the exhibition “From the Edge of Center: The Chacoan Outliers.” The exhibit includes many artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection, as well as objects on loan from the Salmon Ruins located near Farmington, New Mexico, and the San Juan County Museum Association.

