El Paso Municipal Court to reopen June 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Municipal Court will reopen for in-person court proceedings and business transactions starting Monday, June 1.

That’s according to the City of El Paso.

Officials said that safety guidelines will be in place to protect visitors and employees from the spread of COVID-19 and that a Safety and Health Plan has been created at all court locations.

The Court will now only allow the person who received a citation into its facilities. A legal guardian or caregiver can accompany juveniles and persons with disabilities, according to officials.

Upon entry, security guards will administer temperature checks and ask visitors questions about COVID-19 symptoms.

Social distancing guidelines will also be observed, according to officials.

Visitors will be required to wear face coverings/masks, use hand sanitizer stations, and follow the six-foot social distancing guidelines.

Officials said the Court has marked its facilities with social distancing signs and markings. Inside courtrooms, markings have been added for people to sit six-feet apart and hand sanitizers are available for use.

Court Notices

Officials said the Court has mailed court dates and location of appearance notices with instructions on requesting attendance remotely.

Residents who were scheduled to appear at 9600 Dyer between March 23, and May 30, and did not receive a new court date by September 30, are encouraged to check the status of their case by contacting the court.

Residents who are scheduled for court at 9600 Dyer may appear to use video capabilities during scheduled Arraignment Hearing at the following locations: 10780-A Pebble Hills and 9011 Escobar.

In addition, the Municipal Court reminds residents that payments can be made online, by phone, by mail, or at any drop box at Court locations.

Residents who may have COVID-19 symptoms or are part of the vulnerable population are encouraged to speak with a court representative for alternatives regarding a scheduled hearing.

To view the Safety and Health Plan in place for El Paso Municipal Court or for additional information, visit elpasotexas.gov/municipal-courts or call (915) 212-0215.