El Paso mother waits more than ten days for COVID-19 test results

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — One El Paso mother had to wait two weeks before receiving results for a COVID-19 test she had taken after she showed symptoms for the virus.

Mother of two, Leslie Collins told KTSM she was tested at the MD Medical group drive-thru testing facility in northeast El Paso at the beginning of the month but didn’t receive her results when she was told she would.

“I originally called last Wednesday asking them where my results were and still no results Friday I called again, still no results, I told them its been ten days this is ridiculous, they told me they would get in touch with a manager to call me and still nothing, they never got back to me,” Said Collins.

She explained MD Medical told her she would receive results in 3-5 days after testing, that later turning into 7-10 days and then again into 10-14 days.

“I asked for paperwork because my husband has been out for two weeks, he won’t get paid without paperwork… they said ‘yes we’ll email it to you’, no email they never got back to me,” Collins explained.

It wasn’t until KTSM got involved in Collins’s situation, that MD Medical provided Collins with her COVID-19 test results.

MD Medical told KTSM, they have tested more than five thousand patients for the virus and human error is expected.

“It might have slipped and that patient was not reconciled specifically that day and they were not able to get their results,” Dr. Daniel Saldana with MD Medical said.

He added, all concerns and troubles with receiving testing results should be reported.

“All we can do is move forward and hope nothing like this happens to other people,” Collins told KTSM.

To report similar problems click here.