El Paso mother looks for answers after son and six others die in crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The mother of one of the persons killed in the early Thursday morning crash near Downtown El Paso is looking for answers.

Adriana Acosta said her son, 19-year-old Jorge Acosta, died in the crash.

As KTSM reported, Border Patrol agents reportedly attempted to stop the car that Acosta was in moments before the car crashed into a building at about 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Paisano Drive and San Antonio Street.

El Paso police confirmed seven people died, and three others suffered life-threatening injuries.

Acosta said she didn’t know where her son was coming from and doesn’t understand why Border Patrol was chasing the car. She said she went to police looking for answers.

“(Police) are not saying anything about the Border Patrol,” Acosta said. “If they could have prevented this, if they could have done a better way of stopping them.”

Acosta said her son, Jorge, leaves behind his one-year-old son, Jayden.

“He became a young dad at a very young age,” she said. “He was a very responsible father for his age.”

Acosta and her family have started a Gofundme to pay for funeral expenses for Jorge Acosta.