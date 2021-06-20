El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for week of June 20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso county Sheriff’s Office during the week of June 20, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Jose Ivan Soria

  • Age: 36
  • 5’07”, 170 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of habitation
  • Bond: $100,000

Donovan Parker

  • Age: 32
  • 5’7″, 176 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault of family household member with previous conviction. Unlawful restraint.
  • Bond: $60,000

Mark Vince Sanchez

  • Age: 27
  • 5’5″, 116 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Violation of bond and protective order
  • Bond: $50,000

Jorge Orozco

  • Age: 30
  • 5’09”, 145 pounds
  • Black hair, Black eyes
  • Assault causes bodily injury of family member, interference with emergency request for assistance
  • Bond: $15,000

Ruben Rojas-Bustamante

  • Age: 20
  • 6’01”, 210 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Assault causes bodily injury of family member
  • Bond: $10,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

Armando Cortez

  • Age: 40
  • 5’10”, 190 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault of a family household member with previous conviction
  • Bond: $1 million

Arath Jauregui

  • Age: 21
  • 5’5″, 135 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Murder
  • Bond: $80,000

Angel Cabral

  • Age: 37
  • 5’10”, 260 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: aggravated sexual assault of a child
  • Bond: N/A

Edgar Ivan Gonzalez

  • Age: 31
  • 5’7″, 200 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Indecency with a child sexual contact
  • Bond: N/A

Nestor Eduardo Fierro

  • Age: 28
  • 6’2″, 200 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon
  • Bond: N/A

