El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for week of June 20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso county Sheriff’s Office during the week of June 20, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

El Paso Police Department

Jose Ivan Soria

Age: 36

5’07”, 170 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of habitation

Bond: $100,000

Donovan Parker

Age: 32

5’7″, 176 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault of family household member with previous conviction. Unlawful restraint.

Bond: $60,000

Mark Vince Sanchez

Age: 27

5’5″, 116 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Violation of bond and protective order

Bond: $50,000

Jorge Orozco

Age: 30

5’09”, 145 pounds

Black hair, Black eyes

Assault causes bodily injury of family member, interference with emergency request for assistance

Bond: $15,000

Ruben Rojas-Bustamante

Age: 20

6’01”, 210 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Assault causes bodily injury of family member

Bond: $10,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

Armando Cortez

Age: 40

5’10”, 190 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault of a family household member with previous conviction

Bond: $1 million

Arath Jauregui

Age: 21

5’5″, 135 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Murder

Bond: $80,000

Angel Cabral

Age: 37

5’10”, 260 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: aggravated sexual assault of a child

Bond: N/A

Edgar Ivan Gonzalez

Age: 31

5’7″, 200 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Indecency with a child sexual contact

Bond: N/A

Nestor Eduardo Fierro