El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for week of June 20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso county Sheriff’s Office during the week of June 20, 2021.
The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabout on any of the these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Jose Ivan Soria
- Age: 36
- 5’07”, 170 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Burglary of habitation
- Bond: $100,000
Donovan Parker
- Age: 32
- 5’7″, 176 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault of family household member with previous conviction. Unlawful restraint.
- Bond: $60,000
Mark Vince Sanchez
- Age: 27
- 5’5″, 116 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Violation of bond and protective order
- Bond: $50,000
Jorge Orozco
- Age: 30
- 5’09”, 145 pounds
- Black hair, Black eyes
- Assault causes bodily injury of family member, interference with emergency request for assistance
- Bond: $15,000
Ruben Rojas-Bustamante
- Age: 20
- 6’01”, 210 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Assault causes bodily injury of family member
- Bond: $10,000
El Paso County Sheriff’s Department
Armando Cortez
- Age: 40
- 5’10”, 190 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Assault of a family household member with previous conviction
- Bond: $1 million
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 21
- 5’5″, 135 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Murder
- Bond: $80,000
Angel Cabral
- Age: 37
- 5’10”, 260 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: aggravated sexual assault of a child
- Bond: N/A
Edgar Ivan Gonzalez
- Age: 31
- 5’7″, 200 pounds
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Indecency with a child sexual contact
- Bond: N/A
Nestor Eduardo Fierro
- Age: 28
- 6’2″, 200 pounds
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Wanted for: Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon
- Bond: N/A