El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for the week of August 8

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Aug. 8, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

German Robles

Age: 30

5’09”, 200 lbs.

Black Hair, Black Eyes

Wanted for: Injury child/elderly/disable w/int bodily inj, aggravated assault w/deadly weapon

Total Bond: $75,000

Donovan Parker

Age: 32

5’07”, 175 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault family/household member w/prev conv, unlawful restraint

Total Bond: $60,000

Teddy Esteban Perez

Age: 29

5’05”, 157 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Continuous violence against the family

Bond: $10,000 Bond

Juan Alonzo, Jr.

Age: 26

5’07”, 180 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex offenders duty to register life/annually

Bond: $10,000

Ruben Rojas-Bustamante

Age: 20

6’01”, 210 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member

Bond: $10,000

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Sergio Padilla, Jr.

Age: 25

6’1”, 150 lbs.

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: Assault of pregnant person, aggravated assault w/dealy weapon

Bond: N / A

Andy Galindo

Age: 27

5’9”, 165 lbs.

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: Unlawful poss of firearm

Bond: $75,000

Carlos Cadillo Perez, Jr.

Age: 44

5’10”, 220 lbs.

Hair: Gray Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: Indecency w/a child exposes

Bond: $51,000

Ivan Ibarra

Age: 34

5’9”, 165 lbs.

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: DWI 3rd or more IAT

Bond: $101,000

Juan Bembont Zamora

Age: 41

5’7”, 176 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Theft prop >= $20 K<100K

Bond: N / A

