El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for the week of August 8

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Aug. 8, 2021.
The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
German Robles
- Age: 30
- 5’09”, 200 lbs.
- Black Hair, Black Eyes
- Wanted for: Injury child/elderly/disable w/int bodily inj, aggravated assault w/deadly weapon
- Total Bond: $75,000
Donovan Parker
- Age: 32
- 5’07”, 175 lbs.
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault family/household member w/prev conv, unlawful restraint
- Total Bond: $60,000
Teddy Esteban Perez
- Age: 29
- 5’05”, 157 lbs.
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Continuous violence against the family
- Bond: $10,000 Bond
Juan Alonzo, Jr.
- Age: 26
- 5’07”, 180 lbs.
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex offenders duty to register life/annually
- Bond: $10,000
Ruben Rojas-Bustamante
Age: 20
6’01”, 210 lbs.
Black Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
Bond: $10,000
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Sergio Padilla, Jr.
- Age: 25
- 6’1”, 150 lbs.
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: Assault of pregnant person, aggravated assault w/dealy weapon
- Bond: N / A
Andy Galindo
- Age: 27
- 5’9”, 165 lbs.
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: Unlawful poss of firearm
- Bond: $75,000
Carlos Cadillo Perez, Jr.
- Age: 44
- 5’10”, 220 lbs.
- Hair: Gray Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: Indecency w/a child exposes
- Bond: $51,000
Ivan Ibarra
- Age: 34
- 5’9”, 165 lbs.
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: DWI 3rd or more IAT
- Bond: $101,000
Juan Bembont Zamora
- Age: 41
- 5’7”, 176 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Theft prop >= $20 K<100K
- Bond: N / A
