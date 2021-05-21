2 El Paso missionaries die in rollover bus crash

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso Christian missionaries are dead after their bus rolled over in the State of Chihuahua overnight.

The missionaries were among eleven people transported to Mexican hospitals following the crash near Chihuahua City. That’s about six hours west of Ciudad Juarez.

The two victims are identified as 19-year-old Raul Gutierrez and 34-year-old Rodrigo Angeles.

Mexican police say the missionaries belonged to “Vino Nuevo” a Christian congregation in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

The group regularly goes into different parts of Mexico to do missionary work. Nine other members of the church were sent to the hospital.

