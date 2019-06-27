El Paso missing child’s photo displayed on billboards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The community is coming together to continue the search for an El Paso boy who was abducted in 2011, all while also bringing awareness to other missing children in Texas.

While driving you will see billboards with the face of a young boy. That boy is Steven Campbell. Who was allegedly abducted by his mother Karla Campbell and taken to Mexico back in 2011 when he was only three years old.

“Both parents have a right to see their child and when one fails to allow the other one to have those rights then the laws can be pretty severe. In this particular case Karla’s facing prison and those helping her could be facing crimes by aiding and abetting,” said Gustavo Monroy the Private Investigator for this case.

The Texas Center for the Missing and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are teaming up with Clear Channel Outdoor Americas which is the company who owns these billboards. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, they received over 50,000 missing person reports in 2018 with more than 40,000 of those being juveniles.

These billboards are being displayed in major city’s around Texas In hopes of bringing awareness to the issue. Monroy said parental abductions are serious and far too common.

“In this particular case this is a specific type of harm where most of society thinks it really doesn’t affect the family all that much, but that’s not true it affects mainly the child,” said Monroy.

The billboards will display an image of hat Steven may look like now. It will appear over 1,200 times per day for one month. Karla Campbell, Stevens mother has a federal warrant for International Parental Kidnapping and anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-THE-LOST.

On Thursday, June 27, Andrew Campbell, Steven’s father will be joined by family at 10 a.m. at Jared Jewelers at Fountain of Farah to launch this billboard campaign and help bring Steven home. This will be open to the community.