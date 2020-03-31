El Paso Mental Health reminds the community to focus on controlling anxiety amidst COVID-19 spread

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— El Paso Mental Health group has reached out to the community as anxiety and stress is on the rise amidst the spread of COVID-19.

Counselors and therapist with EPMH told KTSM the stay at home order can build anxiety, stress, and depression, as El Pasoans are confined to their homes.

Steven Bond a Licensed Professional Counselor explained, in times like now to take time out of their day to focus on their mental health.

“Anxiety can creep up on you very quickly and its something that needs to be able to be controlled, so we need to look at the warning signs and combat those quickly and there’s no better way to do that then talking to someone,” said Bond.

Adding it has begun seeing their patients through virtual appointments.

“The majority of clients that we’re seeing is through Teledoc and with zoom and or phone sessions and initially I was having a difficulty for them to connect but once they connected I have yet to have a cancelation or a missed session. People are concerned and they want to have someone to talk to and that’s what we’re here to do,” said LPC Elizabeth Duran.

EPMH has announced they are referring those who would not like to leave their homes during the crisis to use pharmacies that deliver prescriptions. One pharmacy is you can contact for delivery is Thrifty Pharmacy on Alameda.