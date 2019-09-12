El Paso measles outbreak over, health officials say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The measles outbreak that affected three toddlers and three adults this summer is over, according to the El Paso Department of Public Health.

The announcement came in a news release Thursday afternoon.

“This event has once again proven that despite the fact that we had gone 25 years without a case, our team of experts was ready to respond,” said Robert Resendes, Public Health Director, in the release. “I extend a thank you to the parents in our community for being diligent in keeping their children’s vaccinations current.”

Prior to this year, El Paso’s last reported case of measles was in 1993.