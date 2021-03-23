El Paso Mayor sends a message of support to Georgia, Boulder communities after mass shootings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued a statement voicing his support to the Atlanta, Georgia, and Boulder, Colorado communities after they were victims of mass shootings less than a week apart.

“Our hearts are broken again in our country with the recent shooting tragedies in Boulder, Colorado and Atlanta, Georgia,” Lesser said in a statement.

Our prayers are with the citizens of these communities as they deal with the effects of these senseless acts of violence. They will now begin the difficult process of trying to understand the nature of what happened and mourn the loss of their beloved community members. El Paso dealt with a similar devastating action in 2019, and I can tell you there is no way to understand this type of hatred. Violence spurred by hate and racism is too prevalent in recent times. We stand in solidarity and support, and we will always encourage empathy and kindness in our communities. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser

Police on Tuesday said a 21-year-old man suspected of killing 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket.

This mass shooting comes just less than a week than the shootings in Georgia at three different spas where eight victims were killed, six of the victims were Asian women.