EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As a gesture of appreciation for their hard work, Mayor of El Paso Oscar Leeser personally purchased 1,000 basketball tickets to UTEP’s November 13th basketball game against UCSB to offer free of charge to City employees.

Mayor Leeser has always supported UTEP Athletics and, for the past two years, has been active in their “Sun Bowl Sell Out” campaigns by personally purchasing football tickets and offering them to city employees in appreciation of their hard work. He decided to extend this appreciation effort to the basketball season this year.

Mayor Leeser stated: “UTEP is such an important part of this community, and City Employees are an integral part of everything we do at the city. We are successful because of them. Through this effort, I am very happy to be able to support the Miners as well as thank employees for their hard work and dedication by providing them an opportunity for a nice evening out with their families in the legendary Don Haskins Center.”