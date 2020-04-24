El Paso Mayor Dee Margo launches Economic Task Force

El Paso, TX (KTSM)— Thursday morning El Paso Mayor Dee Margo launched an economic recovery task force to help rebuild the El Paso economy due to the hit it received from the spread of COVID-19.

Margo along with El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego i s the Ex Officio members on the task force. Rick Francis, the CEO of WestStar Bank, and member of Governor Abbott’s Strike Force to Open Texas will serve as the chair of the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force.

“The health and safety of the community is my first priority, and must be taken into account when deciding how we rebuild our economy,” Margo said. “I am grateful to all the members who have agreed to serve and provide invaluable input on how we safely reopen businesses.”

He added that travel at the El Paso international airport has dropped to 5%.

“I’m shivering at what the April numbers are going to look like when the numbers come out… We’re an economy of medium-size businesses so this is doubly devastating to us than to another community that has large corporations,” said Margo.

The Mayor explained the city saw more than eight thousand El Pasoans file for unemployment.

Rick Francis, told KTSM, the task force is necessary.

“We are seeing large sectors of our economy being significantly impacted,” Francis said. “There’s a FEMA study that said small businesses never reopen after a disaster and we are rapidly getting to that point where there will be lasting damage if we don’t have a pathway to reopen our economy,”.

The City explained there is not a set date as to when the other businesses will reopen.