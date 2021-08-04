El Paso mayor and county judge urge Texas governor to allow school mask mandates

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego have written a letter to Governor Greg Abbott urgently requesting local school districts to get authority to decide whether they can implement mandatory facemask wearing.

The letter comes as more parents express concern over the health of their children while at school.

El Paso’s three largest public-school districts have resumed in-person learning. Children can be less vigilant with precautions compared to adults, the letter says. The two local leaders say it is difficult for school administrators and teachers to constantly remind their students to practice precaution.

The letter goes on to explain, how El Paso went from being one of the worst COVID-19 infected cities in the country to now being one of the highest vaccinated cities in the nation.

Read the letter below:

