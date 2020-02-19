El Paso Marathon organizers “aware of a discrepancy in results and possible cheating”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Last weekend, thousands of El Paso Marathon participants fulfilled goals months and years in the making. Now, a social media post indicates there may be irregularities with the results of the race.

The stern warning was posted on the event’s Facebook page at 5:20 p.m. Monday, “any runner found to have misled officials, by wearing another’s bib or having taken an inappropriate action such as allowing another to wear a registrant’s bib, will result in disqualification as well as a permanent banning of the runner and the registrant.”

The announcement comes after some accused other runners of accepting medals after course-cutting or other deceitful practices. KTSM can confirm police emergency radio transmissions on Sunday also indicated EPPD officers identified cases of course-cutting in at least one instance although it is unclear if that runner attempted to collect a medal.

In another instance, a runner finished ahead of the pack but was allegedly running under someone else’s name. Race officials did not identify anyone by name.

Runners in Sunday’s Marathon could participate in different categories, including the full marathon, half marathon, 5k, and a half and full wheelchair marathon.

