El Paso Marathon men’s winner disqualified, organizers say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man who won the El Paso Marathon has been disqualified, race officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The man who crossed the finish line first on Sunday was wearing the bib number of Joe Morales, who did not run, said race director Mike Coulter. Wearing someone else’s number is not allowed and has resulted in both Morales and the man who ran to be banned.

The man who finished the race told KTSM, “Yesterday was my birthday, so I’m 32 years old and I thought I’d just go for it. It’s special to be over here and be a part of your community today.” However, his bib number said he was running in an older age bracket.

Race officials did not name the man who actually ran.

Billy Atkinson, who finished the race in 3 hours, 1 minute and 51 seconds is now the recognized runner, Coulter said.

The El Paso Marathon will be putting a process in place to prevent cheating of this type in the future, he said.