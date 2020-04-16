El Paso manufacturing company changes production to make 15,000 face masks a week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – ReadyOne Industries, a manufacturing company in East El Paso, has changed its product to meet the need for personal protective equipment.

ReadyOne specializes in military garments but has now shift the focus to making face masks. Currently producing 15,000 masks a week. However, because of the high demand, ReadyOne says soon they will be making more per week.

“That’s probably going to increase to about 50,000 a week here shortly,” said Luis Alvarez the CEO of ReadyOne Industries.

One of the workers making these masks is longtime ReadyOne employee Santa Rodriguez. She says she is happy she can do something to help during the pandemic.

“Proud, because now I think I have a very good reason for my life. And one goal, try my best in the most quantity and quality of course for the people,” said Santa Rodriguez a ReadyOne Employee.

The blue masks they make are made out of anti-viral.

Within the next few weeks, the company plans to start producing a different kind of mask that ReadyOne says can disinfect itself.

“We started getting into the PPE business about two months ago and now were selling to the U.S. Army, were selling to local hospitals were selling to many other agencies in the government.,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez saying some employees even volunteered to work extra hours to make as many masks as possible.

“A lot of our people for a while there we worked seven days a week. Just getting out as much as we can because of the demand that’s out there,” said Alvarez.

As for the safety of these employees, ReadyOne says it’s making sure employees work six feet apart and requires everyone to wear a mask. Alvarez addding there have been no cases of COVID-19 whithin the company.

The masks are being sold on a first come first serve basis. ReadyOne says if you are interested in buying masks you can email masks@readyone.org.