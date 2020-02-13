El Paso man turns himself in after allegedly killing his parents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police have reported the arrest of Benjamin Duncan, 35, who is being charged with the murder of his parents. This is in relation to the stabbing in West El Paso reported Thursday morning.

Duncan called 911 this morning and reported killing his parents, a release said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered Ducan who immediately surrendered himself. 68-year-old Julie Duncan and 67-year-old Richard Duncan were found inside the home with stab wounds, the release said.

Julie Duncan was pronounced dead on the scene, and Richard Duncan was transported to University Medical Center where he was later also pronounced dead.

Duncan was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Capital Murder under a $1,000,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing according to police, we will update as more information becomes available.