El Paso man struck by dump truck

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sherrif’s Office deputies responded to an accident involving a pedestrian on Monday, June 1 at 7:40 a.m.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Rojas Drive and Eastlake Boulevard. Upon investigation, deputies learned the pedestrian was struck by a dump truck.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead. No identity has been released by deputies at this time.

Further information updates to come.