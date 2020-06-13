El Paso man returns home to family after battling COVID-19 for weeks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 68-year-old El Paso man is back home with his family after battling COVID-19 for more than a month.

On Friday, Roberto Mata headed home to his wife and other family members as healthcare providers at the Hospitals of Providence cheered him on.

Roberto Mata was released from the Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus on May 27. Mata spent 47 days in the hospital after a long battle with COVID-19, officials said.

He then spent the last 16 days of his recovery at The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit. Hospital officials said Mata worked with a team of therapists to regain his strength and mobility.

His therapists recognized Mata by singing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.”

Mata said he was looking forward to spending time with his family and catching up on the many things he loves.