El Paso man killed in Transmountain crash on Sunday is identified by police

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police identified the man, who they said was killed Sunday morning while walking in the middle of Transmountain Road.

Benjamin Hardin, 35, died when he was hit by a 2001 Honda Accord at about 2:50 a.m. on Feb. 16 on Loop 375 East near the Resler exit. A news release said Hardin was driving a vehicle and crashed into a traffic control sign. He then began to walk in the traffic lane.

“After the vehicle became disabled, Hardin continued on foot, in the middle of the right lane,” the release said. “A vehicle also traveling in that lane struck Hardin and he died at the scene.”

Hardin’s death is the 14th traffic fatality of 2020 compared to six at this time last year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Zoo Welcomes Przewalski’s Horse

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Zoo Welcomes Przewalski’s Horse"

Sanders leads in Texas among Democrats in latest poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanders leads in Texas among Democrats in latest poll"

Senate candidates share health care ideas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate candidates share health care ideas"

“Mama” Garcia jumps in U.S. Senate poll

Thumbnail for the video titled "“Mama” Garcia jumps in U.S. Senate poll"

New lawmakers take the Oath of Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "New lawmakers take the Oath of Office"

El Paso's most creative students compete in regional tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso's most creative students compete in regional tournament"
More Local