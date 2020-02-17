El Paso man killed in Transmountain crash on Sunday is identified by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police identified the man, who they said was killed Sunday morning while walking in the middle of Transmountain Road.

Benjamin Hardin, 35, died when he was hit by a 2001 Honda Accord at about 2:50 a.m. on Feb. 16 on Loop 375 East near the Resler exit. A news release said Hardin was driving a vehicle and crashed into a traffic control sign. He then began to walk in the traffic lane.

“After the vehicle became disabled, Hardin continued on foot, in the middle of the right lane,” the release said. “A vehicle also traveling in that lane struck Hardin and he died at the scene.”

Hardin’s death is the 14th traffic fatality of 2020 compared to six at this time last year.