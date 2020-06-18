El Paso man drank ‘8 or 9’ beers before posting threatening messages online, court documents said

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso trucker who allegedly posted a slur-filled video on YouTube, where he threatened to shoot people, told investigators he didn’t remember saying that because he drank several beers, court documents say.

Manuel Flores, 42, was arrested by FBI agents in Dallas on Monday after a criminal complaint was filed in El Paso.

The complaint documents said Flores, on June 13, recorded and uploaded a video to Youtube entitled, “{N******} Lives Matter” in which he allegedly made threatening comments to Black Lives Matter protestors.

Once FBI agents were able to track Flores down at his house at 3 a.m. on June 14, he confirmed that the YouTube account belonged to him and then was shown the video.

According to the criminal complaint, Flores “confirmed he made the video but could not remember what he said due to his consumption of alcohol.” Earlier in the conversation, he told agents he had drank “8 or 9 IPA style beers,” the morning he recorded it.

He was also apologetic to agents during the interview and he deleted the video from YouTube in front of the agents.

On Monday, FBI agents located and arrested Flores in the Dallas area without incident. He had his initial appearance yesterday before a U.S. Magistrate in Dallas.

Officials said Flores is being charged with one count of transmitting threatening communications.