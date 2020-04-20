El Paso man dies from ATV crash injuries, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An ATV crash turned fatal Friday evening in the Lower Valley, El Paso Police said.

Pedro Adrian Garcia, 47, died Friday night after crashing his ATV in a canal in the 300 block of N. Zaragoza Road. The accident happened at about 8:02 p.m. and Garcia died shortly after being transported to an area hospital.

An El Paso Police Department news release said he was going east on a private road alongside a canal in a Kawasaki Quad.

“Garcia came to a T intersection with another canal road running north and south. Garcia failed to see the intersecting canal, jumped the canal and struck a concrete canal wall,” the release said.

He complained that he was having a hard time breathing and eventually died of those injuries.

The department’s Special Traffic Investigation unit investigated the crash.

“This incident does not count towards the city’s traffic fatality total as it did not occur on a public roadway,” the release said.