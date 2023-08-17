EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 47-year-old El Paso man is dead after police say he was ejected from his vehicle resulting from a single rollover crash on US-54 early Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.

El Paso Police say Fernando Moreno, 47, was traveling in a black Ford Ranger at a high rate of speed southbound on US-54 at Montana.

Police say Moreno was traveling in the 6th lane and then reportedly lost control of the vehicle, veered left across three lanes and traveled over the left curb and the gravel median.

The vehicle then rolled over and Moreno was ejected from the Ford Ranger, according to police.

Police say Moreno suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was found on the southbound left shoulder while the Ford Ranger came to rest on the northbound left shoulder, according to police.

Police say witnesses indicate the Ford Ranger was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Police say speed and lack of seatbelt usage are the primary contributing factors to this fatal collision.

The El Paso Police Department continues to investigate this incident and urges residents to drive responsibly obey speed limits and wear seatbelts.