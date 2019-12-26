El Paso man dies after being hit by a vehicle last Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department said a man has died days after he was struck by a vehicle in East El Paso.

Authorities identified the man as 36-year-old Alonso Carlos Chacon.

The incident happened Saturday (Dec. 21) at around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the man was trying to cross the street on Gateway East near Layfayette when he was hit by the vehicle.

Officials said the victim was not using a designated crosswalk at the time he was hit.

According to officials, the victim was taken to the hospital where he died on Christmas Eve.

The El Paso Police Department said this is the 69th fatality on El Paso roads compared to 68 last year.