EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police officers were called to a home in Northeast El Paso for a call of an aggravated assault and family violence in progress at 2:40 p.m. this past Wednesday, Aug. 2.

When the officers arrived, the officers say they learned that 28-year-old Robert Hernandez had argued with his girlfriend and left the house carrying a gun.

The responding officers called to inform other police units regarding Hernandez’s description. Nearby officers spotted him at 4600 Sunrise and placed him in custody.

Hernandez was found to have a pistol in his pocket. Gang investigators were called in to assist in the investigation. The investigation determined that Hernandez had fired a shotgun inside his apartment at his bedroom wall into an adjacent apartment where three children were asleep.

Hernandez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with charges of deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon, and a total bond of $110,000.