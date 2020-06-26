El Paso man assaulted and stabbed nine times early Friday morning, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is searching for a man accused of assaulting and stabbing another man nine times.

EPPD said the incident happened Friday at around 8:22 a.m. at 134 N. Clark Dr. in South Central El Paso.

According to investigators, when officers responded to the incident, they located a 31-year-old man by the name of John Lewis Soria who was sitting on a sidewalk on the 5000 block of Alameda Ave.

Authorities said Soria had sustained multiple stab wounds and was unable to identify his attacker.

Soria was taken to a local hospital where officials said he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation at this time.