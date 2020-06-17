1  of  2
El Paso man arrested in Dallas after posting threatening messages online

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man is facing a federal charge of posting threatening messages online, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Manuel Flores, 42, was arrested by FBI agents in Dallas on Monday after a criminal complaint was filed in El Paso, authorities said.

According to the criminal complaint, Flores recorded and uploaded a video to Youtube entitled, “{N******} Lives Matter” in which he allegedly made threatening comments to Black Lives Matter protestors.

Investigators said that during the video, the defendant is seated visible only from the knees down with what appears to be an AR-15 style rifle resting on his feet. Flores then reportedly stated that he would be traveling on I-20 Eastbound through Dallas on Monday while daring individuals representing Black Lives Matter to “stop him.” Flores also allegedly stated in the video, “my dream is at least to take out at least 200 {N******}.”

On Monday, FBI agents located and arrested Flores in the Dallas area without incident. He had his initial appearance yesterday before a U.S. Magistrate in Dallas.

Officials said Flores is being charged with one count of transmitting threatening communications.

Upon conviction, he faces up to five years in federal prison.

He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service at this time awaiting transfer to El Paso. His preliminary hearing before a U.S. Magistrate in El Paso has yet to be scheduled.    

The FBI is investigating this case.

