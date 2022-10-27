EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) 47-year-old David Rene Arredondo was arrested yesterday and accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer at the capitol on Jan 6., 2021.
Arredondo is accused of:
Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings, Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings, Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building, Obstruction of Law Enforcement during Civil Disorder, and Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers.
According to the statement of facts a mobile device associated with Arredondo was identified to be present at the U.S. Capitol January 6th. Additionally google was able to identify a phone number, account name, and email through GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
His court date is set for next Tuesday Nov. 1.
