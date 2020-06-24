El Paso man arrested in connection to northeast El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) has announced an arrest in the June 10th shooting that happened in Northeast El Paso.

According to EPPD, the Detectives Against Persons Unit arrested 18-year-old Jose Manuel Madrid in the shooting of another 18-year-old who was identified as Jose Martin Espinosa-Fortuna.

Authorities said Madrid was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 23, and charged with Deadly

Conduct in connection to the accidental shooting of Espinosa-Fortuna.

EPPD said the shooting happened at around 1:00 a.m. on the 4000 block of Moonlight Ave.

Espinosa-Fortuna was found sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his torso, according to police.

EPPD said Espinosa-Fortuna was transported to a local hospital where he is still listed in stable condition.

Madrid was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Deadly Conduct, as well as an outstanding Theft warrant, on bonds totaling $10,141.