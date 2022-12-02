EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 69-year-old man was arrested Friday, Dec. 2 for Animal Cruelty.

According to police, on Nov. 3, Carlos Jose Fernandez was reportedly walking a small black puppy at Ponder Park when a witness saw him mistreating the puppy. The witness described seeing Fernandez pull on the puppy’s leash so hard that the puppy was lifted off the ground.

When the puppy fell, Fernandez reportedly kicked the puppy with a great amount of force. The witness confronted Fernandez who scooped up the puppy and fled. Detectives with the Animal Cruelty Investigative unit conducted the investigation and produced an arrest warrant. Patrol officers located Fernandez in the area of 7900 Sunmount Friday and placed him under arrest. Fernandez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $20,000 bond. Detectives were unable to locate and recover the puppy.