El Paso man arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with 12-year-old girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man is accused of trying to have sex with a 12-year-old girl he met online, according to the El Paso Police Department.

40-year-old Manuel Molina Alcantar was arrested on Wednesday for outstanding warrant for Online Solicitation of a Minor under 14.

According to EPPD, detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began their investigation in late August after the 12-year-old child began receiving messages from Alcantar via Instagram.

Police said that during the communications, Alcantar expressed an interest in meeting the victim for

explicit sexual purposes, despite the child disclosing her age.

Alcantar was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $25,000 bond issued by Judge

Herrera.