El Paso man accused of threatening a Walmart employee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man who was wanted for allegedly threatening a Walmart employee has been taken into custody.

Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office located 22-year-old Charles Covington at the 2500 block of Joe Battle Blvd.

Authorities said Covington was wanted on three outstanding warrants including Evading Detention, Assault by Threat, and Failure to Identify.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred on July 17 at the Walmart located at 8401 Gateway West Blvd. A deputy who was working an off-duty assignment witnessed the scene.

Covington was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a 2,500 bond.

