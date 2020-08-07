El Paso man accused of robbing store at knifepoint and beating elderly mother

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department arrested a man accused of multiple crimes including Aggravated Robbery and for beating his 73-year-old mother.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Juan Manuel Valero of the 600 block of S. Park.

The incident was also under investigation by EPPD’s Internal Affairs unit after video captured by an ABC-7 photojournalist appeared to show an officer stomping on Valero after he was taken into custody.

EPPD released new information on Friday that showed what led up to the events.

According to EPPD, on August 4, officers with the Central Regional Command responded to La Tiendita store located at 500 S. Park on an Aggravated Robbery. Authorities said the clerk was robbed at knifepoint. The offender was later recognized by a witness who provided the offender’s name and address to the officers, EPPD said.

Later on, an officer responded to the offender’s residence and reportedly witnessed a scuffle involving the offender and several other people.

According to EPPD, Valero punched his 73-year-old mother while scuffling with three witnesses who went to the aid of the woman.

Authorities said one of the victims was bloodied from injuries to his face but neither witness wished to press charges.

EPPD said the offender sustained injuries to his face after the scuffle with witnesses. A supervisor arrived at the scene and documented the offender’s injuries before his transport for processing.

According to EPPD, Valero became combative with officers after officers tried to escort him from the patrol car to the Central Regional Command.

A struggle ensued between Valero and officers and he allegedly grabbed an officer’s leg while trying to kick another officer, EPPD said.

At that point, EPPD said the video depicts the scene with the offender’s legs wrapped around an officer’s left leg.

That officer lost his balance and delivered feet strikes to the offender’s feet and legs to release from

the offender’s grasp, EPPD said.

Strikes were delivered to the offender and a drive stun with a taser to the offender’s leg was employed before officers were reportedly able to regain control of the offender.

According to EPPD, Internal Affairs investigations are launched by external or internal complaints.

External complaints are those filed by a citizen aggrieved party. Internal Complaints

are those brought from within, when the department becomes aware of a possible

violation of policy or procedure.

EPPD said an external complaint has not been filed.

After reviewing the case report and close examination of the video, investigators said it has been determined that the use of force was necessary and reasonable; the officer’s actions depicted in the video were within departmental policy and further investigation is unwarranted.