El Paso man accused of repeatedly punching dog as animal yelped in pain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man has been arrested for allegedly punching a dog repeatedly as the animal yelped in pain.

27-year-old Dennis Zamora has been charged with Cruelty to Animals.

According to the El Paso Police Department, Zamora had physically abused a mixed breed dog named Scooby.

Authorities were able to obtain video surveillance which detectives said showed Zamora punching Scooby at least 12 times while the dog submitted to him.

Zamora was booked yesterday into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5000 bond as well as 3 outstanding Class C warrants.

His bonds totaled $5,197.