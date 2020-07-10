El Paso man accused of murder in June, located and taken into custody in Oklahoma

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man accused of shooting and killing a man at his home in central El Paso has been taken into custody, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Cesar Armendariz Jr., 21, was located in Lawton, Oklahoma on Thursday and was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the shooting occurred on June 30 at a residence located at 3830 Filmore.

Investigators said officers found the body of 28-year-old Eduardo Reyes at his doorway when they arrived at the scene.

EPPD has not said what led to the shooting.

Authorities said Armendariz will be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for murder upon his extradition.