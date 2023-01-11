EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Central El Paso man was arrested on an outstanding warrant after police say he was harassing migrants in Downtown El Paso Tuesday afternoon.

According to El Paso Police, Raymundo Maese, 52, was standing in the middle of the street along the 200 block of Father Rahm around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, harassing migrants near Sacred Heart Church. Officers patrolling the area around the church stopped him for Pedestrian on the Roadway and discovered he had an outstanding warrant.

Maese was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $3,000 bond for an outstanding warrant for Family Violence. The warrant stemmed from an incident on November 7, 2022.