Local businesses owner accused of engaging in sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local business owner in El Paso has been accused of engaging in sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

David Villalobos, 58, has been charged with Indecency with a Child.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the Crimes Against Children Unit made the arrest after a 15 month long investigation into allegations that Villalobos engaged in sexual contact with a child victim for a span of close to two years.

Villalobos was taken into custody on June 27th and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

According to Yelp.com, Villalobos is the owner of Villalobos Pest Control.