Local businesses owner accused of engaging in sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local business owner in El Paso has been accused of engaging in sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

David Villalobos, 58, has been charged with Indecency with a Child.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the Crimes Against Children Unit made the arrest after a 15 month long investigation into allegations that Villalobos engaged in sexual contact with a child victim for a span of close to two years.

Villalobos was taken into custody on June 27th and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

According to Yelp.com, Villalobos is the owner of Villalobos Pest Control.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

August third memorial plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "August third memorial plans"

Football, soccer moved to spring in New Mexico

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football, soccer moved to spring in New Mexico"

NMAA postpones high school football, soccer seasons to spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMAA postpones high school football, soccer seasons to spring"

El Paso order says no high school sports until after Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso order says no high school sports until after Labor Day"

Fall sports in El Paso faced with delays, cancellations following city order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fall sports in El Paso faced with delays, cancellations following city order"

El Pasoan faces backlash for flag

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Pasoan faces backlash for flag"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link