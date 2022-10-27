EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moises Galvan who was accused of killing a 22-year-old man and injuring another outside of an East El Paso bar will remain in jail.

The case against Moises Galvan has been ongoing for more than five years, and today a judge dismissed an appeal from the defendant’s new attorney to have Galvan released and the charges dropped. A new date for Galvan’s retrial had not been set.

As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, Galvan was on trial for the murder in connection with allegedly shooting and killing Rogelio “RJ” Franco and shooting and injuring David Ortega, in the BarFly parking lot.

