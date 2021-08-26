El Paso makes list of cities thirsty for pumpkin spice lattes

Starbucks became known for its Pumpkin Spice Latte, but did you know that the original recipe for the drink did not contain any pumpkin?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — People of the world — (almost) every boy and every girl — are spicing up their lives with the arrival of pumpkin spice latte (PSL) season.

El Paso ranks 21st of U.S. cities thirsty for PSLs, according to a new report.

Roasty Coffee conducted a Google search analysis and found that PSLs — served hot or over ice — are massively popular in El Paso.

Pumpkin spice has become ubiquitous in American culture, especially around autumn, but many companies are opting to launch the seasonal flavor at the end of the summer.

Both Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts have already rolled out their PSLs.



