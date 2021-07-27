El Paso maintained some of the lowest cost of monthly bills amid pandemic, survey reports

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The financial impact of working from home is yielding interesting data as many in the Borderland return to the office for in-person work days.

Recently released survey data from Doxo found that consumers bore the brunt of bill paying burdens to compensate for time spent working from home.

“While remote work due to Covid may have saved Americans on their commuting costs, it inversely affected household bills tied to the services we all used as a result of being home more – namely, utilities, mobile phone and internet,” said Jim Kreyenhagen, VP of Marketing and Consumer Services at Doxo.

The survey found that household expenses rose over the last year in categories most impacted by remote work, like electricity, cable and internet, and mobile phone usage.

Nearly half of respondents reported increased spending in at least one bill over the past year as higher usage and fees for late payment added up.

Despite this trend, the average cost of household bills in El Paso remained below the national average.

El Pasoans pay $790 per month on household utilities compared to the national average of $1016, which means El Pasoans pay about 22 percent less than the national average.

The survey found that El Pasoans spend about 20 percent of their household income on utility bills, and that the Sun City ranks 894 out of 914 cities nationally when it comes to low household bills and ranks 69 out of 70 in Texas.

