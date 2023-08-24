EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Locomotive’s annual Noche de Locos is back for its fifth year, and with that comes a new and unique jersey giveaway that pays homage to the rich and colorful Mexican culture seen throughout the Borderplex region.

Hispanic Heritage Month is just around the corner, and El Paso Locomotive FC wants to make sure fans ring in the month with a piece that is stylish and representative of the local culture.

The 2023 Noche de Locos jersey, designed by beloved local artist Patrick Gabaldon, is a nod to the ‘Dia de los Muertos’ a multi-day celebration widely observed in Mexico and by people of Mexican heritage that involves celebrating the lives of loved ones who have passed as well as the appreciation of life and afterlife.



Noche de Locos jersey

The jersey, shared on the club’s social media pages, features a large calavera (decorated skull) and marigold flowers, both prominent elements for Day of the Dead festivities. Nods to the local community are scattered throughout the jersey, such as “The X” monument in Ciudad Juárez, the El Paso Star, train tracks, a bat, and various desert plants. A miniature skull also honors Ramiro “Rico” Sousa, an adored member of Locomotive supporters group 8th Notch – known for his blue beard and unmatched energy – who passed away in 2021.

The jersey will be available for free to the first 1,500 fans in attendance with paid admission (limit one per person) at Locomotive’s home match on Saturday, September 2, vs. Monterey Bay FC. Gates at Southwest University Park open at 6:30 p.m. MT. Tickets are available online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets by calling (915) 235-GOAL or texting (915) 666-2005.