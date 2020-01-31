El Paso lockdown sparks August 3rd reminder for some El Pasoans

As reports rolled in Thursday morning of armed suspects on campus at El Paso High School, family members of students explained this awoken a fear from what they experienced during the August third Walmart shooting.

“It felt like it was happening all over again you know my heart dropped and I didnt really understand what was going on,” said Esei Barrios.

Barrios who has a brother that attends EPHS, told KTSM Thursday morning was a reminder of fear he built up six months before, when he was treating victims of the Walmart shooting, while being a nursing student working at UMC.

“I was just praying to God that nothing was going to happen,” said Barrios.

Alma Rodriguez who worked at the Cielo Vista Mall the time of the shooting, told KTSM, when she got the call that the high school four of her siblings attend was under lock down, it was a moment of panic.

“I panicked because we already lived through this, work at Cielo Vista where we went through something so similar and for it to happen again.. with my siblings, its hurts so much,” said Rodriguez.

A panicked feeling that Dr. Marcelo Rodriguez-Chevres with Emergence Health Care, says is a form of PTSD.

“Any traumatic event… can cause it, especially of this magnitude psychologically, and even physically can be very much affective,” said Chevres.

He explained the disorder can come in different levels.

“It can affect your level of function, appetite, your fears, and your anticipation that something like that can happen again, even your safety… you know we’re human beings and we can be vulnerable,” Chevers said.

He told KTSM, he recommends people who suffer from PTSD due to the August 3rd shooting should seek medical help, to ease the disorder.