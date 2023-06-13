EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Live has presented their list of June events at their venues located in Downtown and Central El Paso.

Here is El Paso Live’s list of events for June:

June 15: Cool Canyon Nights presents Ooh La La

June 15: CNCO: Farewell Tour at the Abraham Chavez Theatre

June 16: Alfresco! Fridays presents Arturo Guerrero at the Convention Center Plaza

June 17: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at the Plaza Theatre

June 17: Juneteenth Cultural Celebration Gala at the Abraham Chavez Theatre

June 20: Madagascar the Musical at the Plaza Theatre

June 22 | Cool Canyon Nights presents Juan Gabriel & Selena Tribute at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre

June 23: Alfresco! Fridays presents Jordan Taylor at the Convention Center Plaza

June 23: George Lopez at the Abraham Chavez Theatre

June 23-25: Jurassic Quest at the El Paso Convention Center

June 23-24: Viva! El Paso at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre

June 29: Cool Canyon Nights presents Sangre Gitana at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre

June 30: Viva! El Paso at McKelligon Canyon Amphitheatre

June 30: Alfresco! Fridays presents The Retroz at the Convention Center Plaza

For more information on these events, click here: El Paso Live.

Doors open one hour prior to show time and event parking is available at the El Paso Convention Center for $10.

For Cool Canyon Nights times, visit Cool Canyon Nights, Your Favorite Outdoor Concert Series is Back (kisselpaso.com).