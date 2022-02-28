Store owner clears up countries of origin for other popular vodka

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso liquor stores are pulling Russian Vodka off their shelves in support for Ukraine as the attacks from Russia continue.

The part share holder and president of Barrel House liquor stores in El Paso says he only found one Russian made vodka in his store.

“I only had one product that is Russian and that’s that one right there and we will pull it and support the Ukrainians and hopefully the world will support the Ukrainians,” said Richard Telles-Goins.

However, Smirnoff is still on the shelve of the liquor sore. Telles-Goins says he researched and reached out to local suppliers finding that the vodka is not made in Russia.

“Come to find out Smirnoff (for example) it sounds Russian it’s bottled in Illinois,” said Telles-Goins.

Co-owner of Speakeasy Liquors in West El Paso, Joseph Huerta says he pulled Russian Vodka from his shelves.

“We pulled off any of the Russian Vodkas,” said Joseph Huerta.

Huerta says he bought the Vodkas weeks ago.

“These liquors were purchased several weeks ago so that moneys already been spent it’s not like were buying anymore but we still took them down just to show support,” said Huerta.

