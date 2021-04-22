El Paso license to carry instructor expects loss of 50% of business if permitless carry bill passed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The permitless carry of handguns bill that is moving through the Texas legislature would allow for Texans to carry a handgun without having a permit to do so.

A Texas Certified License to Carry Instructor, Ben Cheng who teaches in El Paso tells KTSM 9 News the bill would mean less business for him as Texans would no longer need certification to carry a gun.

“My initial concern is people without training that would have accidents with the guns,” said Cheng.

However, his stance on the bill changed after searching for gun related accidents in other states in the U.S. that allow permitless carry.

“I’m perfectly okay with that now because I can’t find one single case where that happens in the states that allow constitutional carry,” said Cheng.

Cheng tells KTSM he is expecting that if the bill passes he will lose 50 percent of his business as a concealed carry instructor.

“Something more important than money which is our rights to protect ourselves,” said Cheng.

Although it would not be required to have training if the bill is passed Cheng says he would still encourage people to learn how to properly use a handgun. Saying he expects a 50 percent decline in customers coming to get certified but hopes that other training classes will increase.

“You are free to go out and buy a chain saw but I don’t think anyone would try and operate a chain saw without training. It’s common sense to go out and get training before you handle a dangerous tool. The same thing with a gun,” said Cheng.

The possibility of untrained individuals carrying guns is one of the reasons El Paso County Sheriff Richard D. Wiles said he is opposed to the bill in a statement sent to KTSM 9 News.

“In short, this bill would potentially increase the number of untrained individuals carrying

weapons and erode safeguards currently in place that ensure safe, responsible, educated gun

ownership. In addition, it is conceivable that many new gun carriers would go ‘unvetted

making the job of law enforcement much more dangerous than it already is,” the statement from Sheriff Wiles said in part.

