El Paso Library, Great Khalid Foundation create essay contest to honor local mothers

EL PASO, Texas — The Public Library and the Great Khalid Foundation have teamed up to create an essay contest for children in celebration of Mother’s Day.

The contest is free and open any child ages 5 to 18.

To enter, participants need to write a brief essay answering the contest prompt; “I love my mom because….”

Mother figures can be aunts, grandmothers, older sisters or others who have served as a motherly influence.

The deadline to submit an entry in English or Spanish is April 30. Two winners will be awarded a luxurious prize package to give to their maternal figure on Mother’s Day.

Additional information, including entry forms, is available on the El Paso Public Library social media sites, the website www.elpasolibrary.org or by calling (915) 212-3217.